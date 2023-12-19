Indian Navy rescues injured Bulgarian sailor from hijacked ship

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has evacuated one of the 18 crew members onboard a Malta-flagged hijacked cargo vessel off the coast of Somalia to provide medical care after he was injured by the pirates, officials said on Tuesday.

It is learnt that the sailor, a Bulgarian national, was injured in firing by the pirates.

The sailor was evacuated by frontline ship INS Kochi.

"The Indian Navy rendered assistance in evacuation of an injured crew member from the hijacked vessel MV Ruen in the early hours of Monday," said an official.

"The injured crew member had sustained injuries during the piracy incident but was reported to be stable. Towards ensuring his safety, the Indian Navy ship was successful in ensuring his release by the hijackers," he added.