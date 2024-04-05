Indian-origin Singaporean minister emphasises importance of introducing children to Tamil language

“Be it through television, social media or print, as long as they are hearing, listening and using the language from young, we can keep it alive,” Rajah was quoted as saying by Friday weekly Tabla!

To uphold the rich legacy of the Tamil language in Singapore, the Tamil Language Council (TLC) has been organising the Tamil Language Festival (TLF) for the past 18 years. Rajah launched this year’s TLF last Saturday.