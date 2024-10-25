Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Indian pilgrim, US tourist die in Nepal’s Mustang district

Sharda Mahadev Lagade (69), from Mumbai, died while returning from Muktinath Temple, the famous Hindu-Buddhist pilgrimage site, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 14:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 14:53 IST
World newsUSNepaltouristPilgrim

Follow us on :

Follow Us