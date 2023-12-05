Indonesia's Marapi volcano eruption leaves 22 dead, one still missing

The death toll from Indonesia's Marapi volcano eruption jumped to 22 on Tuesday as rescuers found more climbers who had perished near the crater, the head of the West Sumatra rescue agency said on Tuesday, up from 13 earlier in the day.

About 200 rescuers will resume search operations on Wednesday for one further missing climber.

The 2,891-metre high volcano in West Sumatra erupted on Sunday, spewing gray clouds of ash as high as 3 kilometres (1.9 miles) into the sky.

"We are now evacuating the dead bodies from the peak of the volcano," said the head of the search and rescue team, Abdul Malik.

Marapi is one of the most active volcanoes on Sumatra island and last erupted in January and February this year.