Iran finds smuggled crude on seized tanker: Reports

Iran, which has some of the world's cheapest fuel due to subsidies and the plunge in the value of its currency, has been fighting rampant smuggling by land to neighbouring countries and by sea to Gulf Arab states.

LSEG tracking data shows the Pearl G has spent the last 90 days sailing between the coast of Sharjah in the UAE and points off the coast of Iraq.

The tanker with a crew of nine Indians was seized based on a judicial order, Tasnim added.

Its registered manager is Jinsung Marine Service Co Ltd, according to LSEG.

Last week, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized another Togo-flagged tanker carrying 1,500 tons of marine gas oil.