Iran to blame for Trump campaign hack; Biden-Harris campaign breach: US intelligence officials

“The Islamic Republic of Iran harbors neither the intention nor the motive to interfere with the US presidential election,” Iran’s mission to the United Nations said in a statement. “Should the US government genuinely believe in the validity of its claims, it should furnish us with the pertinent evidence — if any — to which we will respond accordingly.”

But the US intelligence agencies expressed confidence that the Iranians used “social engineering,” posing as trusted members of an organisation’s social network to people with direct access to the inner communications of the presidential campaigns in both parties.

“It is important to note that this approach is not new,” they wrote. “Iran and Russia have employed these tactics not only in the United States during this and prior federal election cycles but also in other countries around the world.”

Iran’s government has shown signs of becoming increasingly aggressive in recent months, because it sees the outcome of the elections as “particularly consequential in terms of the impact they could have on its national security interests,” the officials said.

They did not specify which, if any, outcome Iran might favor. In 2018, Trump scrapped an agreement reached in the waning days of the Obama administration to limit and monitor Iran’s civilian nuclear development program in exchange for easing economic sanctions.

But leading Democrats, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, have also taken a tough line with Iran, the chief sponsor of Hezbollah and Hamas.

The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency urged email users to strengthen their passwords, install software updates, avoid opening suspicious attachments and alert law enforcement officials of any possible hacking efforts.

A week ago, the FBI confirmed that it was investigating “a campaign cyberintrusion,” days after Trump asserted that Iran had targeted his campaign. The bureau did not specifically name Iran or Trump at the time — nor did it indicate the extent of the breach or the possibility that it encompassed other campaigns or political figures.

But investigators appeared to also be examining an attempt to infiltrate accounts associated with the Democrats’ presidential campaign, according to a law enforcement official with knowledge of the situation.

The timing of the attempt was unclear, though the official added that there was no indication that the effort had succeeded. Harris’ team, which carefully monitors cyberthreats, is not aware of any breach to its systems, according to a campaign official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss security arrangements.