Iran-Israel tensions prompt US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to postpone India trip

Amid the soaring tensions in West Asia after Iran attacked Israel, United States National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan has postponed his trip to India this week, a United States Embassy spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said, "Sullivan looks forward to holding the iCET annual review at the next earliest possible date and remains personally committed to advancing our deeply consequential and multifaceted partnership with India."

According to the spokesperson Sullivan looks forward to the next meeting of the Quad leaders and continuing efforts with India to deliver results for the American and Indian people, as well as partners of both the countries, in support of a shared vision for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

