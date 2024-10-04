Home
Homeworld

Iran leader Khamenei says missile attack on Israel was 'legal and legitimate'

He said Iran's recent missile attack on Israel was 'legal and legitimate' and was the minimum punishment for Israel's 'crimes.'
Reuters
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 10:07 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 10:07 IST
World newsIranIsraelAyatollah Ali KhameneiLebanonHezbollah

