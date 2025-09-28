<p>Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi urged UN Secretary General on Sunday to prevent a revival of mechanisms to implement UN sanctions after they were reimposed on Tehran.</p>.<p>"We urge you to prevent any attempt to revive the sanctions mechanisms, including the Sanctions Committee and the Panel of Experts," Araqchi wrote in a letter posted on X, adding that Tehran will not recognise any attempt to extend, revive or enforce UN sanctions.</p>.Who is Abbas Araqchi? Iran's 'master negotiator' tasked with averting war