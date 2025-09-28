Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Iran urges UN secretary general to prevent revival of sanctions mechanisms

"We urge you to prevent any attempt to revive the sanctions mechanisms, including the Sanctions Committee and the Panel of Experts," Araqchi wrote in a letter.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 05:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 September 2025, 05:46 IST
World newsIranUN Secretary General

Follow us on :

Follow Us