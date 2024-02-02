Iran won't start a war but will respond to bullies: Ebrahim Raisi

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that his country would not start a war but that it would "respond strongly" to anyone who tried to bully it.

Raisi's comments came after days of speculation about how Washington might retaliate after three US soldiers were killed last Saturday in a strike on their base in Jordan by an Iranian-backed group.

CBS News, citing US officials, reported on Thursday that the United States had approved plans for multi-day strikes in Iraq and Syria against multiple targets, including Iranian personnel and facilities in those countries.

"We will not start any war, but if anyone wants to bully us, they will receive a strong response," Raisi said in a televised speech.