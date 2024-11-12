Iranian capital builds 'defensive tunnel' after Israeli strikes

<p>Dubai: Iran is building a "defensive tunnel" in the capital Tehran, the semi-official <em>Tasnim</em> news agency reported on Tuesday, following strikes by Israel on targets in the country.</p><p>The tunnel, located near the city centre, will link a station on the Tehran metro to the Imam Khomeini hospital, thus allowing direct underground access to the medical facility.</p>.Israel's strikes on Iran spark interest in air-launched ballistic missiles. <p>"For the first time in the country, a tunnel with defensive applications is being built in Tehran," the head of transport for Tehran City Council told Tasnim.</p><p>Last month, Israel carried out its first officially-recognised strikes in Iran, hitting missile factories and other sites near Tehran and in the country's west, as a response to Iran's Oct.1 attack on Israeli territory.</p>