Islamophobic message at UK train stations after Wi-Fi hack; probe under way

London: British police said on Thursday they had launched an investigation into a cyberattack after passengers at the country's major railway stations saw an Islamophobic message when they tried to use Wi-Fi services.

The Wi-Fi system, which is managed by communications group Telent, was quickly taken offline after passengers said a message was displayed which referred to terror attacks.

"We received reports at around 5:03 pm (1603 GMT) yesterday (Sept. 25) of a cyberattack displaying Islamophobic messaging on some Network Rail Wi-Fi services," British Transport Police said.

Tensions in Britain flared over the summer with a wave of anti-Muslim riots across the country after the killing of three young girls, an attack which was initially falsely blamed on an Islamist migrant following online misinformation.