Three held Bengaluru's Jnanabharathi for Rs 50-lakh house burglary; gold, silver recovered   

<p>Bengaluru: The Jnanabharathi police have arrested three men in connection with a house burglary in Mariyappanapalya and recovered valuables worth Rs 50 lakh, including gold and silver ornaments.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on August 3 when the complainant returned home from a religious function in Koratagere taluk, Tumakuru district, to find the front door broken open. Burglars had ransacked the house, stealing ornaments, silver articles, watches and cash. A case was registered the same day.</p>.<p>Investigations led the police to Abraham, 24, already in judicial custody in another case at the CK Achukattu police station. On August 22, he was taken into 15-day police custody. During interrogation, he confessed and named two accomplices.</p>.Bengaluru City Corporation commissioners push for road, ward upgrades .<p>Based on his statement, the police arrested Nikhil MK, 25, near Sapthagiri College, Hesaraghatta, on August 27. He confessed and was remanded to six days of custody. A third accomplice, Dhanush, 25, was nabbed near Devihalli, Nelamangala, on September 1 and remanded to 10 days of custody.</p>.<p>During sustained interrogation, the trio revealed they had handed the stolen valuables to a suspect’s brother and to friends.</p>.<p>Between August 28 and September 9, the police recovered 423 grams of gold, 710 grams of silver, two watches and Rs 4,156 in cash. They also seized a two-wheeler used in the crime.</p>.<p>The main suspect was sent back to prison on September 4, while the other two were remanded to judicial custody.</p>