Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israel and Palestinian war: What you need to know right now

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that the Israeli campaign in Gaza would 'change reality for generations.'
Last Updated 09 October 2023, 04:17 IST

Follow Us

Israel's military pounded the Palestinian enclave of Gaza on Sunday and killed hundreds of people a day after a surprise attack by Hamas militants left some 700 Israelis dead, the worst attack on Israeli soil in decades.

ISRAEL TARGETS GAZA

Israeli bombing on Sunday targeted the homes of Hamas officials, but also hit housing blocks, tunnels and a mosque, killing at least 400 people. The retaliation was complicated by an unknown number of Israeli hostages held in the area.

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that the Israeli campaign in Gaza would "change reality for generations."

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry denounced Israel's attacks on Gaza as a "barbarous campaign of death and destruction."

HAMAS PLANNING

Hamas carried out a careful campaign of deception to pull of its stunning attack, accounts from Hamas and Israeli sources show.

UNITED STATES AID

President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday that the US was sending additional assistance for Israel's military.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the U.S. will send multiple military ships and aircraft closer to Israel.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 October 2023, 04:17 IST)
World newsUnited StatesIsraelPalestineIsrael-Palestine ConflictHamasGaza

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT