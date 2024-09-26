Israel Foreign Minister rejects Lebanon ceasefire proposal amid escalating hostilities

"This is an American-French proposal that the Prime Minister has not even responded to," his office said in a statement.

Shortly after the statement was published, the Israeli military said it had launched a new wave of airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who heads one of two nationalist-religious factions in the coalition, said Hezbollah should be crushed and that only its surrender would make it possible for the evacuees to return.

"The enemy must not be given time to recover from the heavy blows he received and to reorganize for the continuation of the war after 21 days," he said in a statement.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's far-right faction was due to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday but members of the party have already come out against the proposal.

The United States and France, backed by other allies, called on Wednesday for a 21-day ceasefire along the Israel-Lebanon "Blue Line", the demarcation line between the two countries, to allow the parties to negotiate towards a potential diplomatic resolution.

Israel has launched the heaviest air strikes against Lebanon since the 2006 war over the past week, killing more than 600 people, as months of cross-border fire with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement spiralled close to all-out war.

Hezbollah has fired hundreds of missiles at targets in Israel including, for the first time, its economic hub Tel Aviv, although Israel's aerial defence system has ensured that the damage has been limited.