Israel-Hamas War Updates: Jordan airdrops medical aid into Gaza, bypassing only open land crossing
Track the latest developments from ground zero with DH.
Last Updated 06 November 2023, 02:40 IST
Highlights
02:2806 Nov 2023
Jordan airdrops medical aid into Gaza, seemingly bypassing Rafah
02:2806 Nov 2023
Israel says it stopped firing for many hours in northern Gaza to help civilians leave
02:2806 Nov 2023
Blinken meets Arab ministers in bid to calm outrage over Gaza airstrikes
Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights till Nov 30
The airline has not operated a scheduled flight to and from Tel Aviv since October 7.
The US military announces an Ohio-class nuclear-powered submarine has arrived in the Middle East
The UN Security Council will hold a closed door meeting on the violence in Israel and Gaza
The CIA Director has met with the chief of the Mossad and will tomorrow meet with Netanyahu
Jordan airdrops medical aid into Gaza, seemingly bypassing Rafah
Israel says it stopped firing for many hours in northern Gaza to help civilians leave
"Yesterday and today, for many hours with prior notice and warning, we facilitated, we stopped firing in certain areas of northern Gaza, which is the main combat area, and we called on Palestinians to move south," Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said.
Blinken meets Arab ministers in bid to calm outrage over Gaza airstrikes
The depth of feeling among the Arab nations was evident in a news conference in Amman, Jordan, on Saturday evening where the country's foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, bluntly told Blinken, "Stop this madness." The Egyptian foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry, called for an "immediate cease-fire" in Gaza without conditions.
(Published 06 November 2023, 02:37 IST)