Homeworld

Israel-Hamas War Updates: Jordan airdrops medical aid into Gaza, bypassing only open land crossing

Track the latest developments from ground zero with DH.
Last Updated 06 November 2023, 02:40 IST

02:2806 Nov 2023

02:2806 Nov 2023

02:2806 Nov 2023

02:4006 Nov 2023

Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights till Nov 30

The airline has not operated a scheduled flight to and from Tel Aviv since October 7.

02:3606 Nov 2023

The US military announces an Ohio-class nuclear-powered submarine has arrived in the Middle East

02:3606 Nov 2023

The UN Security Council will hold a closed door meeting on the violence in Israel and Gaza

02:3606 Nov 2023

The CIA Director has met with the chief of the Mossad and will tomorrow meet with Netanyahu

02:2806 Nov 2023

Jordan airdrops medical aid into Gaza, seemingly bypassing Rafah

02:2806 Nov 2023

Israel says it stopped firing for many hours in northern Gaza to help civilians leave

"Yesterday and today, for many hours with prior notice and warning, we facilitated, we stopped firing in certain areas of northern Gaza, which is the main combat area, and we called on Palestinians to move south," Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said.

02:2806 Nov 2023

Blinken meets Arab ministers in bid to calm outrage over Gaza airstrikes

The depth of feeling among the Arab nations was evident in a news conference in Amman, Jordan, on Saturday evening where the country's foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, bluntly told Blinken, "Stop this madness." The Egyptian foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry, called for an "immediate cease-fire" in Gaza without conditions.

(Published 06 November 2023, 02:37 IST)
World newsIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuIsrael-Palestine ConflictHamasGazaPalesitne

