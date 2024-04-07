Israel launches strikes on eastern Lebanon, Security sources say

One of the strikes was aimed at the town of Safri, near the eastern city of Baalbek, the sources said, adding that no casualties were reported.

Hezbollah has been trading fire with Israel across Lebanon's southern border since October 8, a day after Palestinian group Hamas launched an attack on Israel that has led to escalating regional tensions.

The Iran-backed group claimed responsibility for downing an Israeli drone earlier on Saturday.

"The drone belonging to the Israeli army, which was shot down by the Islamic resistance fighters over Lebanese territory on the evening of Saturday, April 6, 2024, is of type Hermes 900," Hezbollah said in a statement.