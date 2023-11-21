Israel re-affirms Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba as a terrorist organisation

Haiat's statement came after a press release by the Embassy of Israel in India earlier in the day said, “To symbolise the marking of the 15th year of commemoration of the Mumbai terror attacks, the state of Israel has listed Lashkar-e-Taiba as a ‘Terror Organisation’.”

The re-affirmation comes weeks after Israel said that the time had come for India to declare Hamas a terror organisation. Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip since 2007, used land, sea and air routes to launch an attack on Israel territories that killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians on October 7. It prompted Jerusalem to declare war on the Islamic outfit, killing more than 11,000 people.