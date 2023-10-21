Israel-Palestine conflict: India can play a more constructive role in facilitating a solution

The October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians were widely condemned. Except for a few countries like Iran, which also distanced itself, most Arab countries were disconcerted and uncomfortable. Israel's right to defend itself was broadly acknowledged. But growing cruelty, continued bombardment, the siege of Gaza and disruption and denial of essential supplies with rampant death and destruction of Palestinians have dented the sympathy for Israel. This was also evident in the statements of Israel’s close friends, including the United States. President Joe Biden dashed for an awkward day-long visit to express his unstinting support to Benjamin Netanyahu with all the moral and material supplies in abundance.

Hamas may have had several objectives, but the most important ones were to shake off the Palestinian fatigue that had become so prevalent in the Arab world. This was evident in the Abraham Accords driven by Donald Trump’s administration. Biden nearly got Saudi Arabia to sign up too. This would have been the biggest loss for the Palestinian support and cause. If Riyadh, without any concessions for Palestine, had normalized diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv, the cause would have been lost for good. They also made the Arab streets wake up to the plight of Muslims and Palestinians.