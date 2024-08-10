Home
Israel says around 20 Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants operating from Gaza school that was struck

'The compound, and the mosque that was struck within it, served as an active Hamas and Islamic Jihad military facility,' Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said on X.
Reuters
Last Updated : 10 August 2024, 09:06 IST

Jerusalem: Around 20 Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants were operating from the Gaza City school that was struck by the Israeli air force on Saturday, an Israeli military spokesperson said.

"The compound, and the mosque that was struck within it, served as an active Hamas and Islamic Jihad military facility," Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said on X.

He added that casualty figures given by the Hamas-run media office "do not align with the information held by the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces), the precise munitions used, and the accuracy of the strike."

