Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israel says Hezbollah trying to rebuild, smuggle in arms from Syria

Lebanese leaders say Israel is violating the agreement
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 16:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2025, 16:19 IST
World newsIsraelHezbollah

Follow us on :

Follow Us