Israel tracked Nasrallah for months before assassination, officials say

Israeli leaders had been aware of Hassan Nasrallah's whereabouts for months and decided to strike him this past week because they believed they had only a short window of opportunity before the Hezbollah leader would disappear to a different location, according to three senior Israeli defense officials.
Hezbollah operatives found and identified Nasrallah's body early Saturday, along with that of a top Hezbollah military commander, Ali Karaki, according to the officials, who cited intelligence obtained from inside Lebanon. All three officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter.
Hezbollah confirmed Saturday that Nasrallah was killed in the Israeli strikes.
The operation had been planned since earlier in the week, as Israeli political leaders spoke with their American counterparts about the possibility of a cease-fire in Lebanon, and before Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, left Israel to give a speech at the United Nations, according to two of the officials.
All three officials said that Hashem Safieddine, a cousin of Nasrallah who is a key player in the movement's political and social work, was one of the few remaining senior Hezbollah leaders not present at the site of the strike. They said that Safieddine, who has long been considered a potential successor to Nasrallah, could be announced shortly as Hezbollah's new secretary-general.
Published 29 September 2024, 04:42 IST