Homeworld

Israel vows response after Iran hits it with salvo of ballistic missiles

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Iran had launched tens of missiles at Israel, and that if Israel retaliated Tehran's response would be 'more crushing and ruinous'.
Reuters
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 00:44 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 00:44 IST
World news

