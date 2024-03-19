Israeli airstrikes target Damascus countryside, Syria says

Amman: Israel early on Tuesday launched missiles at several military targets outside the Syrian capital Damascus resulting in some "material damage," Syria's defense ministry said.

Syrian air defenses intercepted Israeli "missiles and shot down some of them," the ministry added in a statement.

Iran has been a major backer of President Bashar al-Assad during Syria's nearly 12-year-old conflict. Its support for Damascus and the Lebanese group Hezbollah has drawn regular Israeli air strikes meant to curb Tehran's extraterritorial military power.