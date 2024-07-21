Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israeli military says it shot down missile fired from Yemen

Before the interception, air raid sirens had sounded in the Red Sea port city of Eilat in southern Israel, sending residents running for shelter.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 July 2024, 04:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Jerusalem: Israeli air defences intercepted a surface-to-surface missile fired from Yemen on Sunday, the military said.

It said its Arrow 3 missile defence system had shot down the projectile before it crossed into Israeli territory.

Before the interception, air raid sirens had sounded in the Red Sea port city of Eilat in southern Israel, sending residents running for shelter.

A day earlier, Israeli fighter jets struck Houthi military targets near Yemen's Hodeidah port in response to a drone launched by the Iranian-backed group that hit Tel Aviv.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 July 2024, 04:03 IST
World newsIsraelYemenRed Sea

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT