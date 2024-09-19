Israeli security services arrest Israeli man over alleged Iranian-backed assassination plot

Jerusalem: Israeli security services said on Thursday they had arrested an Israeli citizen on suspicion of involvement in an Iranian-backed assassination plot targeting prominent people including the prime minister.

A statement said the person was a businessman with connections in Turkey who had attended at least two meetings in Iran to discuss the possibility of assassinating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant or the head of the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency.

The arrest took place last month, according to a joint statement by Shin Bet and the Israeli police.

The incident highlights an intelligence war running alongside the escalating conflict on Israel's border with southern Lebanon.

Last week, Shin Bet uncovered what it said was a plot by Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to assassinate a former senior defence official, who was subsequently identified as the former army Chief of Staff and Defence Minister Moshe Ya'alon.