Homeworld

Italy PM to suspend lawmaker from party after gun accident

Last Updated 04 January 2024, 14:41 IST

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has recommended that a lawmaker involved in an accident with a gun on New Year's Eve should be suspended from her party, she said on Thursday.

Meloni had faced opposition calls to punish Emanuele Pozzolo, a lawmaker from her Brothers of Italy party, after a bystander was injured when a gun belonging to him went off at a New Year celebration.

Speaking at a news conference, Meloni said she had recommended the suspension pending an investigation of Pozzolo's conduct by a Brothers of Italy committee.

Italian prosecutors are also investigating Pozzolo, who has denied firing the mini-revolver himself.

(Published 04 January 2024, 14:41 IST)
