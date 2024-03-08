Italy's data watchdog looks into Open AI tool that turns text into video

MIlan: Italy's data protection agency said on Friday it had opened an investigation into a service developed by Microsoft-backed Open AI that can generate videos based on text prompts.

The regulator, known as Garante, asked Open AI to clarify whether the way it informs users and non users about the data it employs for its product, known as Sora, is in line with European Union regulations.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.