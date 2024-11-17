Japan PM Ishiba says he won't get meeting he sought with president-elect Trump

<p>Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Saturday that a face-to-face meeting he had sought with US president-elect Donald Trump would not go ahead.</p>.<p>Ishiba told reporters in Lima, Peru, that Trump's camp explained that meetings with world leaders before the inauguration were restricted under the Logan Act.</p>.India, Japan ink first military technology transfer pact for development of UNICORN mast for naval ships.<p>The prime minister had planned to stop in the United States for a meeting with Trump after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Lima.</p>.<p>Ishiba said he would like to hold a meeting with Trump when it is convenient with both sides. </p>