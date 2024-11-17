Home
Japan PM Ishiba says he won't get meeting he sought with president-elect Trump

Ishiba told reporters in Lima, Peru, that Trump's camp explained that meetings with world leaders before the inauguration were restricted under the Logan Act.
Reuters
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 03:49 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 03:49 IST
