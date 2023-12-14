Japan prosecutors to investigate ruling party's Abe faction: Report

Kishida on Wednesday announced he would replace some cabinet members in a bid to stem the fallout from the scandal in his Liberal Democratic Party, centred around the Seiwa-kai faction often referred to as "Abe faction".

The changes, which include Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno - a powerful figure who coordinates policy across government on Kishida's behalf - are still being finalised.

Meanwhile, ex-foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who belongs to Kishida's former faction, told reporters on Thursday morning that the premier had unofficially asked him to succeed Matsuno.

"I would like to fulfil my duties in this challenging situation," Hayashi told reporters, when asked about his readiness as the government's top spokesperson.

($1 = 142.9400 yen)