Japanese ex-soldier wins US award for her fight against sexual harassment

"It makes me happy if people saw courage through my actions or they were inspired to change. Accepting this award means my actions weren't wrong. I hope I can give courage to people, and to the people that cannot stand up for themselves," Gonoi told Reuters in an exclusive interview.

A Japanese court in December found three former soldiers guilty of sexually assaulting Gonoi, who joined Japan's Self-Defence Forces after receiving aid from them as an evacuee when a massive earthquake struck the northeast coast of Japan in March 2011.

She quit the military, however, after officers ignored her complaint over an incident in 2021 when she was pinned down by three male colleagues, who simulated a sex act on her.