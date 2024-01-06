Jordan army says it killed drug and weapons smugglers from Syria

Amman: Jordan's army said on Saturday a number of drug and weapons smugglers were killed in clashes that began at dawn as they infiltrated from Syria across Jordan's northern border.

The army had earlier said it was pursuing large numbers of smugglers carrying hauls of drugs and weapons, who had crossed the border under cover of heavy fog.

Jordan on Thursday launched air strikes in Syria against suspected warehouses and hideouts of Iranian-backed drug smugglers, Jordanian and regional intelligence sources said.

The army has stepped up a campaign against drug dealers after protracted clashes last month with dozens of heavily armed infiltrators from Syria linked to pro-Iranian militias.