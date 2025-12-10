Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Judge grants request to unseal Epstein grand jury records

The Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was passed by Congress last month, requires that the materials be released with redactions to protect victims’ names and other identifying information.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 16:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 16:48 IST
World newsUSJeffrey Epstein

Follow us on :

Follow Us