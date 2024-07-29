Kamala Harris symbol of hope & representation for over 4.4 million Indian-Americans, says Democratic fundraiser

"This community, historically engaged and influential, is poised to be a margin of victory in key battleground states,” Bhutoria said in a statement.

On Sunday, the Harris campaign announced it had raised $200 million and had 170,000 volunteers signed in the first week of the campaign.

Harris will be up against former president Donald Trump, the Republican Party's presidential candidate for the high-stakes general elections on November 5.

“Harris has been a candidate for less than a week, but she’s already coalesced the entire Democratic Party around her campaign, and the organic, grassroots enthusiasm is producing results,” Bhutoria said.

“From record-breaking fundraising to unprecedented crowds and volunteers pouring into field offices across the battlegrounds, Team Harris is fired up to elect the Vice President and defeat the extremist Trump-Vance ticket,” he said.

The momentum and energy for Harris is real – and so are the fundamentals of this race: this election will be very close and decided by a small number of voters in just a few states. “That’s why our campaign is harnessing the energy across the country for a weekend of action to mark 100 days out from the election (today!),” Bhutoria said.

“Kamala Harris stands as a beacon of hope and leadership in a time when America is at a crossroads. Her candidacy represents a bold vision for the future, one that promises to strengthen democracy, protect reproductive rights, and create opportunities for every American to thrive," he said.

"As we face a critical choice between a future built on progress and inclusion versus one driven by division and regression, Harris offers a compelling path forward,” Bhutoria said.