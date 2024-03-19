Kate Middleton spotted shopping with Prince of Wales days after photo-editing controversy: Report

The newspaper said it has chosen to both report her appearance in its Sunday's edition and show the footage on Monday in a bid to bring an end to what palace sources have called the "madness of social media.”

The couple's Kensington Palace office hopes this informal film will help dismiss the wild conspiracy theories and speculation doing the rounds over Princess Kate’s health.

The scrutiny around the future queen of Britain has been on overdrive after she was admitted to the London Clinic for a planned surgery on January 16, with social media speculation swirling around her recuperation.

Kensington Palace had said after the surgery that the Princess of Wales was “making good progress” and that it would not be offering any regular commentary on a private medical matter. Kate is not expected to return to official royal duties until next month, after the Easter school holidays.

She was last officially pictured on Christmas Day last year as she attended the Royal Family's annual church service in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Meanwhile, after Kate was forced to apologise for the “confusion” she caused with her amateur edit of a picture of her with her three kids – Princes George, 10, and Louis, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 8 – the Getty Images picture agency revealed that another picture taken by the Princess of Wales had been “digitally enhanced at source”.