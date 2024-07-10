Kenza Layli: Morocco's hijab-wearing AI who became Miss AI 2024

Morocco's Kenza Layli has been named the winner of the inaugural World AI Creator Awards.
Layli, a lifestyle influencer, triumphed over more than 1500 computerized challenges to claim the title and a $20,000 cash prize.
The reward will go to the tech executive who created her.
The Fanvue World AI Creator Awards (WAICA) commissioned the pageant in April.
Published 10 July 2024, 17:23 IST