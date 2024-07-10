Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Kenza Layli: Morocco's hijab-wearing AI who became Miss AI 2024

Layli, a lifestyle influencer, triumphed over more than 1500 computerized challenges to claim the title and a $20,000 cash prize.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 July 2024, 17:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Morocco's Kenza Layli has been named the winner of the inaugural World AI Creator Awards.

Morocco's Kenza Layli has been named the winner of the inaugural World AI Creator Awards.

Credit: Instagram/@kenza.layli

ADVERTISEMENT
Layli, a lifestyle influencer, triumphed over more than 1500 computerized challenges to claim the title and a $20,000 cash prize.

Layli, a lifestyle influencer, triumphed over more than 1500 computerized challenges to claim the title and a $20,000 cash prize.

Credit: Instagram/@kenza.layli

The reward will go to the tech executive who created her.

The reward will go to the tech executive who created her.

Credit: Instagram/@kenza.layli

The Fanvue World AI Creator Awards (WAICA) commissioned the pageant in April.

The Fanvue World AI Creator Awards (WAICA) commissioned the pageant in April.

Credit: Instagram/@kenza.layli

Morocco's Kenza Layli being crowned as World's First Miss AI.

Morocco's Kenza Layli being crowned as World's First Miss AI.

Credit: Instagram/@kenza.layli

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 July 2024, 17:23 IST
World newsbeauty contestHijabAIBeautyMorocco

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT