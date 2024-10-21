Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

King Charles greets happy crowds, an angry MP and an alpaca on visit to Canberra

Charles' 16th official visit to Australia, where he attended school for six months as a teenager in 1966, is also his first major foreign trip since being diagnosed with cancer in February.
Reuters
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 05:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 05:21 IST
World newsAustraliaKing CharlesTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us