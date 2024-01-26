King Charles III is admitted to hospital for scheduled prostate surgery

It is not yet known how long King Charles will remain in hospital.

King Charles III had made his health problem public as a way of sending a message to other men to get their prostates checked.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said the King was "delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness".

He also thanked those who had "sent their good wishes," the BBC reported.

The plan for King Charles to have a "corrective procedure" for his enlarged prostate was revealed by the palace last week.

A benign prostate problem, which is non-cancerous, is common in men over 50 and is not usually a serious condition, according to the UK's National Health Service.

Around one in three men over the age of 50 will have some symptoms of an enlarged prostate, which is a gland that sits just below the bladder.

Charles became King following his mother Queen Elizabeth's death on September 8, 2022. His coronation took place on May 6, 2023.