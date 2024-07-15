King Charles set for October visit to Australia and Samoa

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel to Australia and Samoa in October but not New Zealand as the monarch continues his cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.

Some British and Australian media outlets had questioned whether the trip would take place at all in the weeks that followed news of the King's cancer diagnosis, which was made public on Feb. 5.

The palace confirmed that Charles and Camilla will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, scheduled to take place between Oct. 21 and Oct. 25.

The tour will not extend to New Zealand, however, as had been planned initially.