Kremlin rejects 'fake' reports Russia planned to kill head of German arms firm

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the reports came from anonymous sources, did not contain "serious documentation" and so could not be taken seriously.
12 July 2024

Moscow: Media reports that Russia planned to assassinate the chief executive of German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall are based on "fake" information from anonymous sources, the Kremlin said on Friday.

CNN and the New York Times on Thursday reported that US intelligence had discovered that Russia had plans to assassinate the CEO of Rheinmetall, which has been producing artillery shells and military vehicles for Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the reports came from anonymous sources, did not contain "serious documentation" and so could not be taken seriously.

Published 12 July 2024
