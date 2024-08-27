Kremlin says France's accusations against Telegram's Durov require serious evidence

Moscow: The Kremlin said on Tuesday that serious accusations France has levelled against Telegram boss Pavel Durov would be viewed as an attempt to restrict freedom of communication unless they were backed up with serious evidence.

Durov, a Russian-born billionaire, was arrested in France over the weekend as part of an investigation into crimes related to images of child sex abuse, drug trafficking and fraudulent transactions on the platform, French prosecutors said on Monday.

Reuters has not been able to reach a lawyer for Durov.