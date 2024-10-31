Home
Kremlin says Google should lift its YouTube block on Russian broadcasters

Alphabet's Google has blocked more than 1,000 YouTube channels, including Russian state-sponsored news, and over 5.5 million videos.
Reuters
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 13:27 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 13:27 IST
