Kremlin says nuclear weapon drills are Russia's response to West's statements

Military and other special services are verifying reports about deployment of France's foreign legion in Ukraine, Peskov added.
Reuters
Last Updated : 06 May 2024, 11:59 IST
Moscow: Russia's tactical nuclear weapon drills are a response to statements from the West about sending troops to Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov cited comments by the French President Emmanuel Macron on possibly sending soldiers to Ukraine, as well as statements from the British and US Senate representatives.

Military and other special services are verifying reports about deployment of France's foreign legion in Ukraine, Peskov added.

Published 06 May 2024, 11:59 IST
World newsUkraineRussiarussia ukraine crisisKremlin

