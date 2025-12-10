Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Lapses gave Louvre thieves crucial 30-second advantage against police, inquiry finds

Four burglars made off with jewels worth $102 million on October 19, exposing glaring security gaps at the world's most visited museum and revealing its deteriorating state.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 16:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 16:49 IST
World newsFranceMuseumrobbery

Follow us on :

Follow Us