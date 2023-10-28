‘Let Gaza Live’: Calls for cease-fire fill Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan

New York: Hundreds of protesters calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war streamed into Grand Central Terminal in midtown Manhattan on Friday, in one of the largest protests the city has seen since the start of the conflict three weeks ago.

The demonstration, organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, came as Israel ramped up its military operations in the Gaza Strip.

The protesters filled the train station, chanting “Cease-fire now” and “Let Gaza live.” Most wore black shirts that read “Not in our name.” A police officer estimated that there were as many as 1,000 protesters.

Steve Auerbach, a pediatrician in the city, said he was concerned about the children caught in the middle of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“This has to stop,” he said. “Calling for a cease-fire should be considered a mainstream, normative position.”

Banners declaring “Palestinians should be free” and “Israelis demand cease-fire now” were unfurled over stairwell banisters in the terminal.

“I don’t believe in this war,” said Rosalind Petchesky, 81, a member of Jewish Voice for Peace who was later arrested.

Sumaya Awad said she wanted the US government to “follow the guidance and the wants of the majority of Americans.”

“We’re here engaging in civil disobedience to make it clear that we want the bombs to stop falling,” she said.