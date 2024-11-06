Let that sink in: Musk shares Oval Office joke as Trump looks set to beat Harris

<p>Elon Musk, the X owner, who has actively come out in support of Republican candidate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> in the 2024 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/us-presidential-elections">US Presidential Elections</a>, shared a meme as Trump looked set to beat Democratic challenger <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kamala-harris">Kamala Harris</a>. </p><p>Musk superimposed an image of himself in the Oval Office of the White House where he can be seen carrying a basin. He captioned it "Let that sink in." </p>.<p>This is not the first time Musk has made this joke. He shared a video of himself entering what was then the Twitter headquarters after he'd acquired the company with a similar caption. </p>.<p>As for the US elections, Musk has been active on the social media platform he owns, and which experts have said is the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/musk-and-x-are-epicenter-of-us-election-misinformation-experts-say-3262319">epicenter</a> of misinformation. </p><p>He posted a <a href="https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1854026234339938528" rel="nofollow">photo</a> of himself with Trump and Dana White, UFC CEO, and said the future of America 'is gonna be so' lit, using a fire emoticon to get the message across. Musk also <a href="https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1854047333958254597" rel="nofollow">claimed</a> the people of US gave Trump a clear mandate while again expressing enthusiasm about the future of America, <a href="https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1854023551575322959" rel="nofollow">saying</a> that it is a nation of builders and soon people will be free to build. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/united-states-of-america-presidential-elections-2024-democratic-party-republican-donald-trump-kamala-harris-elon-musk-joe-biden-tim-walz-j-d-vance-washington-dc-capitol-news-us-elections-polls-3262719">Track our live coverage of the US Elections here</a></em></p><p>Trump has promised Musk a government post if he wins the elections. </p><p>At the time of writing, Trump leads in all swing states, having clinched North Carolina and Georgia. Meanwhile, Harris has cancelled her election night speech which was slated to be held at her alma mater Howard University in Washington, DC. </p>.<p><strong>US Elections in numbers</strong></p><p><strong>Kamala Harris</strong>: Colorado (10), Connecticut (7), D.C. (3), Delaware (3), Illinois (19), Massachusets (11), Maryland (10), New Jersey (14), New York (28), Rhode Island (4), Vermont (3), Oregon (8), Washington (12), California (54).</p> <p><strong>Donald Trump</strong>: Wyoming (3), West Virgina (4), Utah (6), Texas (40), Tennessee (11), South Carolina (9), Oklahoma (7), Ohio (17), Nebraska (3), North Dakota (3), Montana (4), Mississippi (6), Missouri (10), Louisiana (8), Kentucky (8), Kansas (6), Indiana (11), Iowa (6), Florida (30), Arkansas (6), Alabama (9), North Carolina (16), Georgia (16).</p>