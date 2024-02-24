Lord Buddha's holy relics flown from India to Thailand enshrined in Sanam Luang pavilion

A majestic parade of relics leaving from the national museum was also organised, showing the culture and heritage of Thailand as a part of the 26-day exposition of the relics of Lord Buddha and his two disciples, the release said.

This would be the first time that the holy relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples would be showcased together.

The relics are dated 4th-5th century BC and were found in an excavation at Piprahwa, considered a part of the site of ancient Kapilavastu, by a team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials in the 1970s.

On this occasion, an exhibition titled “Buddhabhoomi Bharat” was organised by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh governments to showcase spiritual and religious tourist places in India.

Bihar Governor Arlekar said he feels blessed to be part of this grand exposition and underlined that Lord Buddha, an icon of compassion and non-violence, got enlightened in the sacred land of India.

Following his teachings, India has always given to the world message of ‘Karuna’ (empathy) and ‘Ahimsa’ (non-violence), he said.

This exposition, he said, will further spread Lord Buddha’s message of love, peace and compassion for all living beings.

The governor hoped that bilateral relations between India and Thailand will attain a new height with this exposition.

The Thai Culture Minister expressed gratitude to the Indian government for giving an opportunity to Thailand for exposition of holy relics and said that his country will make all efforts to spread Lord Buddha’s message for mankind.

Earlier during the day, Governor Arlekar, who is heading the delegation of Lord Buddha's exposition in Thailand, visited Wat Pho temple in Bangkok where he presented a set of 108 volumes of Mongolian Kangyur (Tri Pitika - Buddhist cannon) & 26 books on Buddhism by Prof Satya Vrat Shastri to Most Ven Dr Debvajracharya, Deputy Abbot of Wat Pho.