Macron: it would be cynical, counterproductive for Russia to pin Moscow attack on Ukraine

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron said all signs indicated that an attack on a concert hall near Moscow in which 137 were killed was carried out by Islamic State, telling Russia on Monday it would be "cynical and counterproductive" to try to blame Ukraine.

Russia challenged assertions by the United States and other countries that the Islamic State militant group orchestrated the gun attack, accusing Washington of covering for Ukraine.

"This attack was claimed by Islamic State and the information available to us, to our (intelligence) services as well as to our main partners, indicates indeed that it was an entity of the Islamic State which instigated this attack," Macron said.