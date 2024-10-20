Maggots, trash, grime: CDC names and shames dirtiest cruise ships

<p>The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has come down heavily on some cruise ships, releasing a list of the top 10 dirtiest vessels after it conducted health inspections on 114 ships.</p><p>In the <a href="https://wwwn.cdc.gov/inspectionquerytool/InspectionResults.aspx" rel="nofollow">latest edition</a> of the agency's Vessel Sanitation Program that scores cruise ships on a scale of 0-100 based on cleanliness, 10 ships received scores less than 89.</p><p>As per the CDC, scores of 86 or higher are deemed 'satisfactory' and anything lower than that amounts to an unacceptable score.</p><p>The dirtiest vessel identified by the CDC in this year's survey was the Hanseatic Inspiration, operated by Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, which had a lowly score of 62.</p><p>With a score of 69, second-dirtiest cruise ship identified by the CDC was Bahama Mama, operated by Balearia Caribbean, while Safari Endeavour operated by Un-Cruise Adventures took the ignominious third spot with a score of 79.</p>.Greece to tax cruise ship arrivals to protect popular islands from overtourism.<p>While the other seven vessels in the CDC's list of dirtiest cruise ships had scores above the 'satisfactory' level, they nonetheless performed poorly compared to others.</p><p>The AIDAaura, Caribbean Princess, Carnival Breeze, Evrima, Kydon, MSC Magnifica, and the National Geographic Sea Lion, made up the remaining seven, all with scores of 86.</p><p>Scores, however, tell only part of the story.</p><p>According to a <a href="https://nypost.com/2024/10/19/lifestyle/the-worlds-dirtiest-cruise-ships-named-and-shamed-in-shocking-cdc-report-maggots-and-grime/" rel="nofollow">report</a> by <em>New York Post</em>, the CDC report listed several alarming violations on board some of these ships, including grime-covered beer taps, insects (both dead and alive) being found in kitchens and pool bars, a decaying bird covered in maggots, overflowing trash in washrooms, and food items not being stored at adequately low temperatures.</p><p>Following the release of the report, several cruise line operators said that they would investigate the lapses mentioned.</p><p>It should be noted that the CDC report also identified over two dozen ships that had perfect scores of 100.</p>