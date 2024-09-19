Malaysia arrests CEO of Islamic firm as police widen raids in child sex abuse case

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian authorities on Thursday arrested the chief executive and other senior managers of an Islamic conglomerate accused of running charity homes where children were allegedly sexually abused, amid a widening police dragnet in the case.

Nasiruddin Mohd Ali, the head of Global Ikhwan Services and Business (GISB) Holdings which police say is linked to a banned religious sect, was detained along with 18 people in an early morning raid on four residential premises in Kuala Lumpur, the Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain told Reuters.

Five other people linked to the company were also detained at the border with Thailand, Razarudin said.

A GISB representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nasiruddin and his lawyer were not immediately available.

Local media had earlier reported the arrests.

GISB's Nasiruddin on Saturday had denied allegations of widespread abuse at the youth care homes and other misconduct, though he acknowledged that "one or two" cases of sodomy occurred.